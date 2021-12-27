Man Can't Leave Israel For 8,000 Years Until He Pays $3.5M Child Support

By Jason Hall

December 27, 2021

Settle out of Court
Photo: Getty Images

An Australian citizen is barred from leaving Israel until December 31, 9999 as part of a little-known local law in relation to child support.

NewsAU reports Noam Huppert, 44, initially moved to Israel to be closer to his two young children in 2012 after his former spouse moved to the country with their then-3-month-old and 5-year-old children one year prior.

Shortly after, the children's mother brought a case in Israeli court, which issued a stay-or-exit order against Huppert based on "future debt" in child support which demanded he pay 5,000 Israeli shekels monthly until both children turn 18, totaling more than $2 million USD.

The punishment went into effect in 2013 and the analytical chemist has since been barred from leaving the country until the payments are made in full.

Huppert said he and other Australian citizens have been "persecuted by the Israeli ‘justice’ system only because they were married to Israeli women" and he aimed to speak out in order "to help other Australians who many suffer this literally life-threatening experience."

Marianne Azizi, an independent British journalist who has worked to raise awareness of the issue, told NewsAU that its "almost impossible to ascertain" the exact number of Australian men affected by the law, but estimates "hundreds" face similar situations to Huppert.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices