Britney Spears Opens Up About 'Growth' In Lengthy Instagram Message

Britney Spears took to Instagram with a lengthy message as she reflects on a year of “growth,” and looking ahead to what’s next. The pop icon delved into struggles with her faith and the hurdles she faced during her 13-year conservatorship, including with her music.

Spears revealed in her message, in part, that “I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs …. I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas … and every time I asked I was told ‘No…’ !!!!! …They even gave remixes to my sister [Jamie Lynn Spears] but why was I always told no?”

The reflection was part of a larger message about Spears’ struggles with continuing to believe in God during her “tests,” she wrote: “I have issues … I’m not perfect so I have to remind myself daily to look up and know I’m now alone.” She continued later: “The reason I bring this up is because I know the pain of not believing anymore and feeling so alone and even the arrogance of the world can test your faith…

“Last year was growth for me… I still have a ways to go!!! My goal for this year is to push myself a bit more...” Spears said. “We are just people and I’m not superwoman, but I do know what makes me happy and brings me joy and I try to meditate on those places and thoughts that enable me to experience it !!!!!” Read her full message here: