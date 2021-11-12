Britney Spears Reacts To Her 13-Year-Long Conservatorship Finally Ending

The conservatorship began in 2008, after the singer was placed under two involuntary 5150 psychiatric holds. Her father, Jamie Spears, petitioned for an emergency "temporary conservatorship," — a legal restraint that is typically meant for people with mental disabilities — claiming that she had a "dementia-related illness" in court documents. Jamie named himself as his daughter's conservator.

Though Britney continued working under the conservatorship for more than a decade and never opened up about the way she was being treated, fans could tell something was wrong and began the #FreeBritney movement. However, even with public support, the pop star didn't speak out against her father until during a court hearing earlier this year.

A few weeks before this final ruling, Jamie had been removed as Britney's conservator. When there seemed to finally be a light at the end of the tunnel, Britney admitted there was still a lot of "healing" that needed to be done.

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," she wrote in a heartfelt note. "Thankfully, I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe. Only through self love I can pray ... love ... and support others in return!!!!"

She is also busy planning a wedding with her fiance Sam Asghari, who proposed in September.