Britney Spears Reacts To Her 13-Year-Long Conservatorship Finally Ending

By Katrina Nattress

November 12, 2021

29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

After 13 long, grueling years imprisoned in her conservatorship, Britney Spears is finally free. And she couldn't be happier.

After Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that the conservatorship should be terminated on Friday (November 12), the pop star took to Twitter to celebrate the decision.

"Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!!" she captioned a video of fans joyously celebrating outside the courthouse. "I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ????" She ended her tweet with the most appropriate hashtag: #FreedBritney

See Spears' post below.

The conservatorship began in 2008, after the singer was placed under two involuntary 5150 psychiatric holds. Her father, Jamie Spears, petitioned for an emergency "temporary conservatorship," — a legal restraint that is typically meant for people with mental disabilities — claiming that she had a "dementia-related illness" in court documents. Jamie named himself as his daughter's conservator.

Though Britney continued working under the conservatorship for more than a decade and never opened up about the way she was being treated, fans could tell something was wrong and began the #FreeBritney movement. However, even with public support, the pop star didn't speak out against her father until during a court hearing earlier this year.

A few weeks before this final ruling, Jamie had been removed as Britney's conservator. When there seemed to finally be a light at the end of the tunnel, Britney admitted there was still a lot of "healing" that needed to be done.

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," she wrote in a heartfelt note. "Thankfully, I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe. Only through self love I can pray ... love ... and support others in return!!!!"

She is also busy planning a wedding with her fiance Sam Asghari, who proposed in September.

Britney Spears
