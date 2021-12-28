Here Is Where You Can Get The Best Taco In Michigan

Tacos are a staple when going out for Mexican food. There are endless options when it comes to the contents of your desired taco, which makes finding the best taco spot near you so tricky.

If you're on the hunt for the best taco in the state, Eat This, Not That! set out to find where and what the best taco is.

"Tacos have become a culinary sensation, with countless iterations across the 50 states alone. But do you know exactly where to go to find the best tacos—and what to order once you're there?"

To find the best taco, Eat This, Not That! used Yelp.

"The company identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "taco," then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning "taco."

So, what is the best taco in Michigan?

Korean BBQ Taco at Chino Loco Taqueria in Highland.

Here is what the report had to say about the Korean BBQ Taco at Chino Loco Taqueria:

"At this fusion eatery, you can get everything from Pollo Verde tacos to Korean BBQ tacos. We're sold!"

Click here to see the best taco in each state.