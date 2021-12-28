Here's What Arizona Is Worst At

We all have our strengths and weaknesses, and the same goes for each of the states. Some states excel in areas that other states struggle in.

It's Rosy determined what each state is worst at. The website states, "These categories run the gamut, from worst place to enjoy happy hour to worst place to be a working mom. These issues often stem from the culture, demographic, and values of the state, meaning the state's "worst in" category offers it a chance to reflect on what it needs to work on."

According to the website, Arizona is the worst at public schools. The website explains:

"According to a study conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, Arizona is the worst state in which to be a teacher. The state has extremely low public-school spending per student, low teacher salaries, and a high pupil-to-teacher ratio. Because of that, there is a high teacher turnover rate, which further minimizes the effectiveness of Arizona's public schools. Arizona falls No. 49 on the list for the worst school systems in the U.S.

In contrast, the best states for teachers include North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, New Jersey, and Connecticut."

