Tulsa Is One Of The Neediest Cities In America

There is hunger, poverty, and homelessness in just about every city across America, but some are much needier than others.

Wallethub released a list of America's neediest cities. To compile the list, the website compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 28 key indicators of economic disadvantage. These indicators included things such as child poverty, food insecurity, and uninsured rates.

Two Oklahoma cities made the list, and both placed in the top 100. Tulsa landed at number 40 on the list, making it the neediest Oklahoma city on the list. Oklahoma City came in at number 56.

According to Wallethub, here are the top 25 neediest cities in America:

Detroit, MI Brownsville, TX Cleveland, OH Fresno, CA Gulfport, MS Los Angeles, CA Newark, NJ Baltimore, MD New Orleans, LA St. Louis, MO Laredo, TX Shreveport, LA Miami, FL Memphis, TN Jackson, MS Birmingham, AL Philadelphia, PA Richmond, VA Hialeah, FL Augusta, GA Chattanooga, TN Indianapolis, IN Atlanta, GA San Bernardino, CA Baton Rouge, LA

