Lucky Tennessee Winner Scores $1 Million Lottery Prize On Christmas Day

If you recently purchased a Powerball ticket in Tennessee, you may find yourself $1 million richer.

One lucky winner in Putnam County has even more to celebrate this holiday season after scoring $1 million during Saturday's (December 25) Powerball drawing. According to the Tennessee Lottery, the winner matched five of the five white balls during the drawing using a ticket purchased at the Circle K, located at 1300 Spring Street in Cookeville.

The $1 million-winner wasn't the only lucky person in Tennessee to score a big prize during the Powerball drawing. A player in Memphis matched four of the five white balls, plus the red Powerball, to win a $50,000 prize. However, that's not all they won during the drawing. The winner had also added the Power Play feature, which gives players a chance to earn even more. In fact, the player was able to triple their prize for a grand total of $150,000.

The Memphis winner purchased their ticket from the Mapco Express at 3161 Highway 61.

According to lottery officials, no additional details are available while both prizes remain unclaimed.

Another lucky Tennessee woman recently won a million-dollar prize ahead of the holidays, which she discovered while wrapping presents. She was one of 19 players who recently won a combined total of more than $3.2 million.