Middle Tennessee Woman Facing Federal Charges After Attacking Flight Crew

A Middle Tennessee woman who was arrested after reportedly attacking flight attendants on a Nashville-bound plane last month is facing up to 20 years behind bars.

Amanda Henry, age 43 of Lebanon, was taken into custody on November 27 after reportedly being disruptive and assaulting crew members on a Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to Nashville. Now, she is facing federal charges for interfering with the flight crew, FOX 17 reports.

According to a criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, Henry became disruptive on the flight and appeared to be drunk. When flight attendants asked her to move from her seat, which was by the emergency exit, she reportedly grabbed her carry-on bag and ran to the front of the plane while screaming, "I'm getting off this plane."

A flight attendant blocked Henry's path to the main cabin door and tried to restrain her, but Henry reportedly hit and kicked the attendant as well as assaulted another who attempted to help. She was eventually restrained and escorted off the plane by police when it landed in Nashville.

At the time of the incident, Spirit Airlines issued a statement saying the company would work with authorities to prosecute Henry "to the fullest extent of the law" as well as ban her from flying with Spirit in the future.

"We do not tolerate aggressive behavior of any kind, and this passenger is no longer welcome on any of our flights," the statement read, in part. "Thank you to our Guests who assisted our crew and local law enforcement for their assistance."

Henry is facing up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.