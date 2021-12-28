Taylor Swift Is Ready To Welcome In The New Year: 'Feeling 2022'

Though many people are ready to bid adieu to 2021 and are hoping for bigger and better things in the new year, Swift had a pretty stellar year. Not only did Swift make history with her third album of the year win for folklore at the 63rd annual Grammys, but she also went on release two Taylor's Version projects—Fearless and Red.

With the release of Red (Taylor's Version), Swift dropped a 10-minute version of the fan-favorite track 'All Too Well' alongside a short film inspired by the song. She made history once again when 'All Too Well' officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time. She knocked Don McLean’s slightly shorter 'American Pie' out of the top spot after fifty years. Not only that but the re-recorded and expanded version of her 2012 song is Swift's eighth Hot 100 No. 1.

As Swift continues to re-record her first sixth albums—fingers crossed we see the release of Taylor Swift, 1989, Speak Now or Reputation in 2022—iHeartMedia Radio stations across the country will be playing only Taylor's Version albums moving forward. iHeartRadio will replace all of Taylor's previous albums with Taylor's Version as Swift releases each project, and will play only Taylor's Version of her songs on the air.

"Whenever Taylor re-records a new track, we immediately replace the old versions. Our stations will always deliver songs that artists are eager to share and fans want to hear," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. "Listeners have made it known that they cannot wait to hear Taylor’s Version of each track. We are thrilled to provide a platform to share those with them, as well as the stories behind the songs from Taylor herself."

We can't wait to see what Swift does next in 2022.