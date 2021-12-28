This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Georgia

Georgia is home to tons of restaurants that won’t break the bank — but when you’re looking to splurge, one restaurant in the Peach State might be the best place.

Love Food, the publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” spotlighted the most expensive restaurant in every state. Here's how they figured out which restaurant is the most expensive one in the whole state: “We’ve scoured the country for the most expensive restaurant in every state, based on the priciest main course and excluding places that only offer prix fixe or tasting menus.”

So, which one stands out the most in Georgia? Elizabeth on 37th, located in Savannah. Here’s why Love Food says it stands out:

“The majority of Georgia’s most expensive restaurants exclusively offer fixed menus, though Elizabeth on 37th is an exception. It’s certainly a suitably luxurious setting for a special meal, with a series of classically decorated dining rooms set within a grand Victorian mansion. The menu isn’t prohibitively expensive, with the priciest main a pepper-crusted beef tenderloin in a madeira cream sauce, $45.95 (£34). It does occasionally offer a chef’s tasting menu, with seven courses for $110 (£82).”

See the rest of the list here.