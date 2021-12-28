This Omaha Restaurant Is The Most Expensive One In Nebraska

Nebraska is home to tons of restaurants that won’t break the bank — but when you’re looking to splurge, one restaurant in Omaha might be the best place.

Love Food, the publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” spotlighted the most expensive restaurant in every state. Here's how they figured out which restaurant is the most expensive one in the Cornhusker State: “We’ve scoured the country for the most expensive restaurant in every state, based on the priciest main course and excluding places that only offer prix fixe or tasting menus.”

So, which one stands out the most in Nebraska? 801 Chophouse, located on Farnam Street in Omaha. Here’s why Love Food says it stands out:

“Fancy a lovely surf ’n’ turf meal made for two? At old-school steakhouse 801 Chophouse, that will set you back a cool $180 (£135). For that, you do get the best of the best: a perfectly cooked 36oz (1kg) porterhouse steak and Maine lobster, served with a demi-glace sauce. You’ll have to fork out extra for sides, though, with choices from scalloped potatoes to lobster mac ’n’ cheese sold separately at this small Midwest chain.”

See the rest of the list here.