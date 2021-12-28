Tiffany Haddish Reveals The Kind Of Man She Wants Next After Common Split

Haddish's post comes just days after she spoke about her split from Common, who she'd been dating for over a year before they called it quits. She revealed on FOX Soul:

"I miss him from time to time, but that’s with any relationship, intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I’m fine with it. He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody. Maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower. I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.”

The star may be plotting her next romantic love, but that hasn't stopped her receiving love in so many other ways. Earlier this week, Tiffany was welcomed by her Grandfather's village in Eritrea.