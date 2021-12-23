Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why She's 'Disappointed' With Common After Breakup

Tiffany Haddish and Common are no more and the former is disappointed with how the rapper handled their breakup.

In her new interview with FOX SOUL’s Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee, the actress said she was "disappointed" in how Common handled their breakup with the press. In case you don't remember, Common previously told Lee that while he still had plenty of love for Haddish, their busy schedules prompted their split. Haddish was pressed on the matter during her own interview with the host, to which she responded, "He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody, maybe he's like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower. I don't know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool."

When Lee deemed her response a "PC answer," she elaborated on the topic and confessed that she isn't entirely at peace with the breakup. "I was disappointed," she said about his breakup comments. "I was very disappointed. I was like, 'Oh, OK. 'Cause that's not what you told me, but OK.'"

Haddish also revealed that she wasn't given a heads up that the breakup was going to be public in a PEOPLE report in November. She ended up finding out through her publicist. "It's gonna be a new opportunity," she said. "I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that's with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I'm fine with it. It's cool."

Back in April 2020, it was revealed that Haddish and Common were quarantining together amid the pandemic. The romance was confirmed by the comedian in August during her appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast.