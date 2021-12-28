Two Texas Cities Among The Neediest In America

There is hunger, poverty, and homelessness in just about every city across America, but some are much needier than others.

Wallethub released a list of America's neediest cities. To compile the list, the website compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 28 key indicators of economic disadvantage. These indicators included things such as child poverty, food insecurity, and uninsured rates.

Two Texas cities placed in the top 25 neediest cities. Brownsville came in second place, falling just behind Detroit, Michigan. Laredo came in at number 11.

Other Texas cities that placed further down the list include Dallas, Houston, El Paso, Corpus Cristi, San Antonio, and Lubbock, among others.

According to Wallethub, here are the top 25 neediest cities in America:

Detroit, MI Brownsville, TX Cleveland, OH Fresno, CA Gulfport, MS Los Angeles, CA Newark, NJ Baltimore, MD New Orleans, LA St. Louis, MO Laredo, TX Shreveport, LA Miami, FL Memphis, TN Jackson, MS Birmingham, AL Philadelphia, PA Richmond, VA Hialeah, FL Augusta, GA Chattanooga, TN Indianapolis, IN Atlanta, GA San Bernardino, CA Baton Rouge, LA

