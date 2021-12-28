WWE No Longer Requiring COVID Testing For Wrestlers: Report

By Jason Hall

December 28, 2021

Newest Innovations In Consumer Technology On Display At 2014 International CES
Photo: Getty Images

WWE has reportedly stopped mandatory COVID-19 testing for its wrestlers, according to Fightful Select.

The company reportedly made the decision over the holiday weekend and notified developmental talent at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando -- who were previously being tested twice a week -- about the changes.

WWE main roster superstars were reportedly notified via email, though the report specified that it was unclear "if there was a vaccination qualifier added to that ruling"

Fightful Select reports the change "didn't sit well with several within the company," specifically as WWE -- like many professional sports leagues -- is reported to be dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 among its on-air talent.

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins confirmed reports that he'd tested positive over the weekend via Twitter.

"Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!" Rollins, a noted Chicago Bears fan, tweeted after the team's 25-24 victory against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday (December 26).

Rollins appeared on RAW remotely Monday (December 27) night to contribute a promo amid his ongoing angle with Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E.

Several WWE superstars were taken off the company's Madison Square Garden card on Sunday night shortly before the event began including Rollins and his wife, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, as well as Big E and Bianca Belair, PWInsider.com reports.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices