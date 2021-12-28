WWE No Longer Requiring COVID Testing For Wrestlers: Report

WWE has reportedly stopped mandatory COVID-19 testing for its wrestlers, according to Fightful Select.

The company reportedly made the decision over the holiday weekend and notified developmental talent at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando -- who were previously being tested twice a week -- about the changes.

WWE main roster superstars were reportedly notified via email, though the report specified that it was unclear "if there was a vaccination qualifier added to that ruling"

Fightful Select reports the change "didn't sit well with several within the company," specifically as WWE -- like many professional sports leagues -- is reported to be dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 among its on-air talent.

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins confirmed reports that he'd tested positive over the weekend via Twitter.

"Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!!" Rollins, a noted Chicago Bears fan, tweeted after the team's 25-24 victory against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday (December 26).

Rollins appeared on RAW remotely Monday (December 27) night to contribute a promo amid his ongoing angle with Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E.