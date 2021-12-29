2021 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl Canceled This Year Due To COVID

The 2021 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl has been canceled this year due to a high number of COVID cases, reported ABC 15.

Boise State pulled out of the Arizona Bowl on Monday due to the high number of students who tested positive for COVID, according to Barstool Sports foudner Dave Portney. He said that there was still a chance to play the game if a replacement team was found. Portney wrote on Twitter:

"Breaking: @BroncoSportsFB has pulled out of @theARIZONABOWL due to too many players contracting covid. We are actively looking for a replacement. I suggest @WSUCougarFB does a poll of players whether they want to play in Az bowl or Sun Bowl."