2021 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl Canceled This Year Due To COVID
By Ginny Reese
December 29, 2021
The 2021 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl has been canceled this year due to a high number of COVID cases, reported ABC 15.
Boise State pulled out of the Arizona Bowl on Monday due to the high number of students who tested positive for COVID, according to Barstool Sports foudner Dave Portney. He said that there was still a chance to play the game if a replacement team was found. Portney wrote on Twitter:
"Breaking: @BroncoSportsFB has pulled out of @theARIZONABOWL due to too many players contracting covid. We are actively looking for a replacement. I suggest @WSUCougarFB does a poll of players whether they want to play in Az bowl or Sun Bowl."
Boise State's high number of COVID cases surpassed the limit that would allow the team to safely travel and ensure the safety of other students.
Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger wrote on Twitter that the team had only about 24 hours to find a replacement for the game, otherwise, Central Michigan could be released to play Washington State in the Sun Bowl.
Barstool announced late on Monday that the game was canceled.
December 28, 2021