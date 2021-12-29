Beloved Glacier Dessert Bar Permanently Closes Downtown Tulsa Location

Another business is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Glacier Dessert Bar permanently closed down as of Tuesday, reported KTUL. According to the business, the pandemic was to blame.

This is the second local business that has shut down in less than a week. Lasalle's New Orleans Deli closed on December 23rd.

Glacier Chocolate still has two locations in the area: Utica Square and South Tulsa.

Glacier Dessert Bar said in a statement after the permanent closure:

"Sometimes the changes of life also require a change in the menu

We’d like to announce that, as of today, Tuesday, December 28th, we will be closing the Glacier Dessert Bar.

As much as we loved serving the Tulsa community delicious drinks and desserts, our business has not been immune to the side effects of the pandemic and we have made this difficult decision with the wellbeing of our staff and customers in mind.

Like rich dark chocolate, this new season is bittersweet. While we are understandably sad about the closing of one set of doors, we are so excited to be diving even deeper into our passion for inspiring happiness through the world of chocolate in our other locations and online.

Wishing you all the best and sweetest things in life,

The Katies of Glacier Chocolate"