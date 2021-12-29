Deadly Morning Crash Shuts Down Major Middle Tennessee Interstate
By Sarah Tate
December 29, 2021
A deadly crash in Middle Tennessee shut down a major interstate early Wednesday (December 29) morning.
According to FOX 17, all westbound traffic near mile marker 236 on Interstate 40 in Wilson County was being diverted after a fatal crash involving a semi truck occurred near Lebanon just after 6 a.m. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that at least one person died as a result of the crash.
Several other vehicles were involved in the crash as well, backing up traffic for miles around South Hartmann Drive. Main Street Nashville's Big Joe managed to capture the standstill traffic Wednesday morning, sharing a video on Twitter of bumper-to-bumper traffic and multiple emergency vehicles.
If you’re coming into Nashville from Lebanon, don’t. 40East at Hartman drive, something bad has happened. Traffic backed up from miles. Multiple emergency vehicles everywhere. pic.twitter.com/2QGIIbh0AB— Big Joe (@BIGJOEONTHEGO) December 29, 2021
Following the crash, all I-40 westbound traffic was being at Exit 236 while crews cleared the wreck and the Tennessee Highway Patrol continued its investigation into the accident. By 7 a.m., some of the westbound lanes had reopened to traffic and by 9 a.m. all lanes were reopened, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol's Nashville District.
As of 11 a.m., no other details regarding Wednesday morning's deadly crash have been released, including the name of the person who died or any other injuries possibly sustained by other drivers.