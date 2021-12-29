Deadly Morning Crash Shuts Down Major Middle Tennessee Interstate

A deadly crash in Middle Tennessee shut down a major interstate early Wednesday (December 29) morning.

According to FOX 17, all westbound traffic near mile marker 236 on Interstate 40 in Wilson County was being diverted after a fatal crash involving a semi truck occurred near Lebanon just after 6 a.m. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that at least one person died as a result of the crash.

Several other vehicles were involved in the crash as well, backing up traffic for miles around South Hartmann Drive. Main Street Nashville's Big Joe managed to capture the standstill traffic Wednesday morning, sharing a video on Twitter of bumper-to-bumper traffic and multiple emergency vehicles.