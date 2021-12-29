Here Are Tulsa's Top New Restaurants Of 2021

There are tons of incredible restaurants in Tulsa. From dessert shops to steakhouses, there's a little bit of everything.

Tulsa World listed the top restaurants in Tulsa for 2021. The list is based "strictly on new restaurants that were reviewed during the calendar year of 2021."

According to Tulsa World, here are the top new restaurants for 2021:

RUSTIC CHOP HOUSE

This place has a "perfectly tender and succulent" tomahawk pork chop.

LITTLE VENICE

This eatery brings the flavors of Northern Italy to west Tulsa.

LA TERTULIA

This affordable spot pays homage to the chef's family history with New Mexican cuisine.

OAKHART BARBECUE

The standout entrees at this place include the ribs, brisket, and house-made sausage.

BASQUE

This spot features food from the Basque region and draws inspiration from the land and sea.

IN THE RAW VU

You can grab dinner here with "some impressive views of the city."

MADRE'S

You can grab some amazing food with generations-old recipes at this spot.

WILDFLOWER CAFE

This place makes food that is "simple, real, fresh, and well-made."

TACOS X MEZCAL

This place serves up street food-inspired dishes that have been elevated into "high-level cuisine."

SAFFRON

This place offers delicious, authentic Mediterranean dishes.

Check out the full article here.