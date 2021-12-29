Here's What Kentucky Is Worst At

By Ginny Reese

December 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

We all have our strengths and weaknesses, and the same goes for each of the states. Some states excel in areas that other states struggle in.

It's Rosy determined what each state is worst at. The website states, "These categories run the gamut, from worst place to enjoy happy hour to worst place to be a working mom. These issues often stem from the culture, demographic, and values of the state, meaning the state's "worst in" category offers it a chance to reflect on what it needs to work on."

According to the website, Kentucky is worst at retirement. The website explains:

"If you want to retire in Kentucky, you might want to rethink that plan. A 2020 study by the personal finance website WalletHub found that Kentucky is the worst state in the country to retire in. They looked at factors like affordability, health care, elder-friendly labor market, and quality of life. Kentucky ranked nearly dead-last on all those points, making it an iffy place to sail into the golden years."

Some other states' biggest weaknesses included trivial things like fast food, having no major sports teams, and even walking. Other states struggled with health-related things such as smoking, excessive drinking, binge drinking, and long emergency room wait times. Some states struggle with issues such as the gender pay gap, female representation, teacher salaries, and homelessness.

Click here to check out what each state is worst at.

