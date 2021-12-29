Katy Perry Reveals 19-Song Setlist For Las Vegas Residency

It's almost time to "Wake Up In Vegas" with Katy Perry at her Las Vegas Residency.

Ahead of opening night on Wednesday (December 29), Perry revealed on Instagram the all-star lineup for "Play" at The Theatre at Resorts World resort and casino that includes "so many of your favorite songs!"

Perry's show is scheduled for December 29 and New Year's Eve. Shows will also run on January 1, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15, and March 2, 4, 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19.

Perry made an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday and gave KatyCats a preview of what they can expect at the Vegas show where "everything is three times the size" of her.

“A lot of my shows have been figuratively larger than life, but I play a doll in this show, so everything is, like, three times the size of me. It's Honey, I Shrunk The Kids meets Pee-Wee's Playhouse on CBD," Perry said on GMA.