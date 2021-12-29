Katy Perry Reveals 19-Song Setlist For Las Vegas Residency
By Dani Medina
December 30, 2021
It's almost time to "Wake Up In Vegas" with Katy Perry at her Las Vegas Residency.
Ahead of opening night on Wednesday (December 29), Perry revealed on Instagram the all-star lineup for "Play" at The Theatre at Resorts World resort and casino that includes "so many of your favorite songs!"
Perry's show is scheduled for December 29 and New Year's Eve. Shows will also run on January 1, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15, and March 2, 4, 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19.
Perry made an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday and gave KatyCats a preview of what they can expect at the Vegas show where "everything is three times the size" of her.
“A lot of my shows have been figuratively larger than life, but I play a doll in this show, so everything is, like, three times the size of me. It's Honey, I Shrunk The Kids meets Pee-Wee's Playhouse on CBD," Perry said on GMA.
Here are the 19 songs on Perry's setlist for her "Play" Las Vegas Residency:
- "ET"
- "Chained To The Rhythm"
- "Dark Horse"
- "It's Not The End Of The World"
- "California Gurls"
- "Hot N Cold"/"Last Friday Night"
- "Waking Up In Vegas"
- "Bon Appétit"
- "Daisies"
- "I Kissed A Girl"
- "Lost"/"Part Of Me"/"Wide Awake"
- "Swish Swish"
- "When I'm Gone"/"Walking On Air"
- "Never Really Over"
- "Teenage Dream"
- "Smile"
- "Roar"
- "Greatest Love Of All"
- "Firework"