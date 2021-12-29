Las Vegas Police Expecting 300,000 People To Ring In New Year On The Strip

About 300,000 people are expected to ring in the new year on the Las Vegas Strip this weekend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

LVMPD also announced road closures would go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday on the Strip with the expectation that Las Vegas Boulevard will be completely closed to vehicle traffic by 8 p.m. from Spring Mountain Road to Mandalay Bay Road, according to FOX 5. Crowd control metal barricades will start to be put in place early Friday morning to prepare for the street festivities. Before roads and the Strip are open again to vehicle traffic, 22 street sweepers will pick up about 10 to 12 tons of trash, according to 8 News Now.

There will be 1,200 officers placed throughout the Strip, 200 officers downtown and over 100 Nevada National Guard soldiers in place to help with crowd control. LVMPD will have special ordinances in place on New Year's Eve that prohibit strollers, backpacks and glass bottles on the Strip.

“New Year’s Eve is typically one of the busiest nights for first responders. We will have a robust presence on the Strip,” said Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney, according to 8 News Now.