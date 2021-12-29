Las Vegas Police Expecting 300,000 People To Ring In New Year On The Strip

By Dani Medina

December 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

About 300,000 people are expected to ring in the new year on the Las Vegas Strip this weekend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

LVMPD also announced road closures would go into effect at 6 p.m. Friday on the Strip with the expectation that Las Vegas Boulevard will be completely closed to vehicle traffic by 8 p.m. from Spring Mountain Road to Mandalay Bay Road, according to FOX 5. Crowd control metal barricades will start to be put in place early Friday morning to prepare for the street festivities. Before roads and the Strip are open again to vehicle traffic, 22 street sweepers will pick up about 10 to 12 tons of trash, according to 8 News Now.

There will be 1,200 officers placed throughout the Strip, 200 officers downtown and over 100 Nevada National Guard soldiers in place to help with crowd control. LVMPD will have special ordinances in place on New Year's Eve that prohibit strollers, backpacks and glass bottles on the Strip.

“New Year’s Eve is typically one of the busiest nights for first responders. We will have a robust presence on the Strip,” said Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney, according to 8 News Now.

Watch the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department press conference below:

LIVE: LVMPD discusses prep for New Year's Eve celebrations on Strip

Las Vegas police discuss preparations for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebration on the Strip.

Posted by FOX5 Las Vegas on Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices