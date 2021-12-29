Kelsea Ballerini Is Searching For Her 'Defining Word' Of 2022

Fans were eager to share their own intentions and resolutions in the comments. "2022 is all about self-discovery and self-love for me! Trying to find my way to living my truth as my most authentic self," one wrote. "My 2022 word will be 'reach'...meaning go for it. Don’t hold back. Don’t be afraid. I mean, what could happen? You never know until you reach," another added. Others chimed in with those "defining words" Ballerini mentioned, including "positivity" and "consistency."

Though Ballerini is looking ahead to 2022, she has much to be proud of from 2021. Not only did she open for the Jonas Brothers on tour, but she also released a book of poetry, won a CMA award, and became an ambassador for Aerie. Not to mention she changed her hair up in a major way. She said goodbye to her famous blonde locks in favor of her "au naturale" brunette shade.

Hopefully, Ballerini keeps her cozy morning routine as she heads into the new year. Earlier this month, the 'Half of My Hometown' singer shared her morning rituals with her fans on Instagram, showing off the laid-back way she likes to start her day. Like so many of us, Ballerini admitted it's not always easy hopping right out of bed. Sometimes you need to keep your pajamas on, snuggle with your pets, and then get back into bed after brushing your teeth.