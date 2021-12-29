Middle Tennessee Prepares For New Rounds Of Severe Storms

Weeks after more than a dozen tornadoes swept through Tennessee, the mid-state is preparing for another round of possible severe weather.

According to WKRN, several mid-state counties — Wayne, Lawrence, Giles, Lincoln, Franklin, Moore, Lewis, Maury, Marshall, Bedford, Coffee and Grundy — have been upgraded to an enhanced risk for severe weather Wednesday (December 29) afternoon. This could bring heavy winds and rain as well the possibility of flash flooding and isolated tornadoes between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.

While the majority of the threat lies below Interstate 40, Music City could still see some severe weather. The Weather Channel said Nashville could see thunderstorms around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday that could potentially contain gusty winds

Another round of severe weather is expected to hit Tennessee this weekend, FOX 17 reports. A warm front is anticipated to usher in a new round of storms on Friday (December 31), with strong to severe weather hitting Friday evening and overnight into Saturday.

Tennessee is still recovering from the last round of storms that swept through the state on December 11. At least three people were killed in Tennessee, and dozens more lost their lives in Kentucky, when deadly tornadoes cut a path through several states in the middle of the night.