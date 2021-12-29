This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Tennessee

Everyone loves a good deal, especially when it comes to finding a tasty meal at a fraction of the price of a fine-dining restaurant. However, every once in a while you may want to splurge on a deliciously decadent meal.

LoveFood recently compiled a list of the most expensive restaurant in each state, from high-scale steakhouses to restaurants with freshly-caught seafood. To determine which restaurants made the cut, the site found the most expensive main course offered at restaurants around the country, excluding spots that only offer prix fixe or testing menus. What they found were some pricy meals that promise a true fine-dining experience.

So which Tennessee restaurant is said to be the most expensive in the entire state?

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse prides itself on "delivering impeccable total dining experiences" in Nashville and has even been voted by readers of the Tennessean as the best steakhouse in Music City. Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most expensive restaurant in the state:

"This stylist Arts District steakhouse (a sister location to Kentucky's priciest restaurant) is a favorite special occasion spot thanks to its elegant atmosphere and excellent, hand-crafted steaks. Meat this good doesn't come cheap, of course. The priciest option for main course at Jeff Ruby's is a 6oz wagyu filet, $168. Aside from other prime cuts, the Steak & Lobster is a wallet-buster at $115 – and you can always splash out a little more by adding embellishments like red king crab or Louisiana crawfish."

