Travis Barker Shares Photo Of Kourtney Kardashian Covered In Tattoos

Travis Barker is tattooed from head to toe (literally), and from the looks of a new Instagram post his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian decided to start catching up in the ink department. The picture shows Kourtney sitting on Travis's lap in a revealing outfit that shows off tattoos on her legs, arms, and even chest. Lots of the pieces feature flowers and butterflies, but there's a snake and spider thrown into the mix for edginess.

Okay, fine, they're not real — Travis tagged an artist named Cheyenne Randall in the post who specializes in adding realistic looking tattoos to photos — but Kourtney could really rock that chest piece. Back in May, she tattooed "I love you" on Travis's arm. Maybe he could return the favor and make one of those fake tats permanent?

Some followers would be all in (one commented "his is EVERYTHING 🖤") while others don't think tattoos are the right look for Kourtney ("She looks better without.")

See Travis's post below.