Tulsa Police Pull Submerged Car From Arkansas River

Tulsa police pulled a car from the Arkansas River on Tuesday, reported News On 6. Photos of the recovery were shared to social media.

The vehicle recovery happened near the River West Festival Park.

It is still unknown whether or not the car was stolen, but according to police the car appears to have been submerged in the water for "quite some time."

Police did not find any human remains inside the submerged car.

The Tulsa Police Department wrote on Facebook:

"Dive Team Recovers Car in the Arkansas River

On 12/26/2021, officers were called out to the west bank of the Arkansas River near River West Festival Park for a car that was partially submerged in the water.

This morning, the Tulsa Police Dive Team returned to the riverbank to help get the car out of the water. Divers hooked cables through the front of the Mercedes, and Allied Towing pulled the car out of the river.

At this time, it appears the Mercedes has been in the river for quite some time. An investigation is underway to determine whether the car was stolen and how it ended up in the river. Divers did not find any signs of remains inside the vehicle during a preliminary search."

Check out photos from the recovery below.