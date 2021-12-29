'Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Left Confused By Pat Sajak's 40th Anniversary Show

Pat Sajak has spent four decades as host of Wheel Of Fortune and Tuesday marked the 40th anniversary of the first episode of the Wheel that Sajak hosted.

Pat marked the moment with a tweet that read, "When I started hosting Wheel (with Susan Stafford) on this date 40 years ago, the top 10 TV shows included Dallas, Three's Company, The Jeffersons and The Dukes of Hazzard. Ronald Reagan was in his 1st year as president. Number 1 song: Olivia Newton-John's 'Physical.'"

His daughter Maggie, now Wheel's social media correspondent, also tweeted, writing, "Happy 40th Wheel-iversary to this guy! On this day in 1981, @patsajak hosted his very first episode of @WheelofFortune …and the rest is history!"

However, when it came time to celebrate the momentous milestone on the show, they took a different route and ignored it altogether. There is no word on why they overlooked the occasion, but maybe when they filmed the episode they didn't realize it would be airing on Pat's 40th anniversary. Whatever the reason, there was absolutely no mention of the anniversary on air.

What the show did have though was another potentially controversial moment. Following a spate of headlines where contestants missed out on prizes that the audience felt they should've won, in Tuesday's bonus round, contestant Eric Morgan solved the puzzle, but said, "I think, uh..." before yelling out the correct answer. With how strict the show has been with rules, including not awarding a prize last week because a contestant had too long of a pause, fans thought this might be another problem since he said words not in the puzzle before properly answering it. Fortunately, that wasn't the case and Eric won a new Mazda.

In other happy news, that contestant from last week who paused too long to win her prize - a new Audi Q3 - wound up getting the car. Even though the show didn't give her the vehicle, Audi gifted it to her anyways.

As for Pat, although the show didn't mention his anniversary, you can still celebrate it by watching his first time hosting the show.