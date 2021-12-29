Where Patriots Fans Rank Among The NFL's Most Miserable Fans

By Jason Hall

December 29, 2021

Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots
Photo: Getty Images

New England Patriots fans are reportedly the sixth most miserable NFL fanbase, according to a recent study.

Lineups.com reports it surveyed more than 2,000 NFL fans nationwide to see which fanbase was the most likely to become emotionally upset while watching their favorite team.

The Lions topped the list ranking all 32 NFL franchises, followed by the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

The least miserable fanbases were the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

Lineups.com reports the average age of respondents was 37, with 50% males and 50% females participating in the study among 2,008 fans polled in November.

Here's the full list of the most miserable fans in the NFL per Lineups.com:

  1. Detroit Lions
  2. Cleveland Browns
  3. New York Jets
  4. Dallas Cowboys
  5. Philadelphia Eagles
  6. New England Patriots
  7. Chicago Bears
  8. Washington Football Team
  9. Las Vegas Raiders
  10. Jacksonville Jaguars
  11. Pittsburgh Steelers
  12. Buffalo Bills
  13. Green Bay Packers
  14. Miami Dolphins
  15. Atlanta Falcons
  16. Minnesota Vikings
  17. New York Giants
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Houston Texans
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  22. Tennessee Titans
  23. Baltimore Ravens
  24. San Francisco 49ers
  25. Los Angeles Chargers
  26. Carolina Panthers
  27. Kansas City Chiefs
  28. Los Angeles Rams
  29. Denver Broncos
  30. New Orleans Saints
  31. Indianapolis Colts
  32. Arizona Cardinals

Lineups.com also conducted a list of the saddest NFL fan bases, which can be found along with the most miserable fans list here.

