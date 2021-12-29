Where Patriots Fans Rank Among The NFL's Most Miserable Fans

New England Patriots fans are reportedly the sixth most miserable NFL fanbase, according to a recent study.

Lineups.com reports it surveyed more than 2,000 NFL fans nationwide to see which fanbase was the most likely to become emotionally upset while watching their favorite team.

The Lions topped the list ranking all 32 NFL franchises, followed by the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

The least miserable fanbases were the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

Lineups.com reports the average age of respondents was 37, with 50% males and 50% females participating in the study among 2,008 fans polled in November.

Here's the full list of the most miserable fans in the NFL per Lineups.com:

Detroit Lions Cleveland Browns New York Jets Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles New England Patriots Chicago Bears Washington Football Team Las Vegas Raiders Jacksonville Jaguars Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills Green Bay Packers Miami Dolphins Atlanta Falcons Minnesota Vikings New York Giants Cincinnati Bengals Houston Texans Seattle Seahawks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tennessee Titans Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Chargers Carolina Panthers Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Rams Denver Broncos New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Arizona Cardinals

