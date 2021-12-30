5-Year-Old Dog Elected As Mayor Of Littleton

There's a new top dog in Littleton, Colorado, and his name is Murdoch. The news caught newly-elected Mayor Kyle Schlachter off-guard.

"They didn't ask me about it," he told KMGH this week. Schlater was just a few days into his term when he realized that the 5-year-old basset hound will be serving alongside him as honorary dog mayor.

"He's a lover of people," owner Beverly Pillow said about Mayor Murdoch. "And he loves to give big slobbery kisses." Luckily, he's trained the lucky pet to shake hands with his constituents when he goes on his daily walks.

"That's the only trick he knows," she added.