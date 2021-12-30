Arizona Minimum Wage To Increase For 2022

By Dani Medina

December 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Arizona is set to increase its hourly minimum wage from $12.15 to $12.80 starting January 1.

The Associated Press reported this is the second hourly minimum wage increase since phased-in boosts reached $12 an hour and increases based on cost of living started.

The increase set to go into effect in the new year is part of a law that passed in 2016 that gradually increases the bottom line of how much employees are allowed to pay. In 2016, wages started at $10 an hour and have gone up annually ever since the law, Proposition 208, was passed.

The move to increase minimum wage was backed by President Joe Biden and his plan to raise the federal minimum wage requirement for most workers from $7.25 an hour to $15.

Arizona is one of 25 states that is increasing its minimum wage in 2022. While most states are implementing the increase on January 1, some are going into effect later in the year.

Here's a look at the 25 states that are increasing the minimum wage in 2022:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nevada
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Rhode Island
  • South Dakota
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices