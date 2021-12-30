Here Are The Best Tacos In All Of Kentucky

You can make every day Taco Tuesday if you try hard enough. There are tons of great tacos spots across the state, but only one can be the best.

Eat This, Not That! released a list of the best tacos in every state. The website states, "This is a list of the best taco places in every state in the country, according to Yelp. The company identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "taco," then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'taco.'"

According to the list, the best tacos in Kentucky are the Mahi Mahi Tacos at Taco Choza in Louisville Click here to check out the website's menu.

Eat This, Not That! explains:

"When checking out Taco Choza, the clear frontrunner is the Mahi Mahi taco. The fish is "grilled to perfection, with a hint of char and just flakes beautifully with no effort when eaten with a fork (or in the tortilla). The combination of pico and sauce further compliments the Mahi flavors," one Yelp reviewer says."

Click here to check out the website's full list of each state's best tacos.