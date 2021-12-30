Here Are The Best Tacos In All Of Utah

You can make every day Taco Tuesday if you try hard enough. There are tons of great tacos spots across the state, but only one can be the best.

Eat This, Not That! released a list of the best tacos in every state. The website states, "This is a list of the best taco places in every state in the country, according to Yelp. The company identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning "taco," then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'taco.'"

According to the list, the best tacos in Utah are the Tandoori Tacos at Tandoori Taqueria in Panguitch. Click here to check out the website's menu.

Eat This, Not That! explains:

"This Indian-Mexican restaurant creates fusion dishes that are a party for your taste buds. "The Tandoori tacos were flavorful with a touch of spice," wrote one Yelp reviewer."

Click here to check out the website's full list of each state's best tacos.