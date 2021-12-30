Here's The Best Cup Of Coffee In All Of Oklahoma

By Ginny Reese

December 31, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The only thing better than the smell of a fresh cup of coffee in the morning is smelling the best coffee in the entire state.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cups of coffee in each state. The website states, "In honor of everyone's favorite bean juice, we've put together a list of the best cup of coffee in every state, from local favorites to hole-in-the-wall cafes. Plus, many of these coffee houses offer to-go options, delivery services, and mailed subscription programs, so you can keep caffeinated while staying safe. It's a win-win!"

According to the website, the best cup of coffee in Oklahoma comes from Elemental Coffee in Oklahoma City. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"You don't have to look hard to find rave reviews for Elemental Coffee. The small-batch roastery is clearly a local favorite. The coffee shop also has an exclusive chocolate sauce made from Askinosie's single-origin chocolate, so you know each drink is good to the last drop."

Click here to check out where to get the best cup of coffee in each state.

