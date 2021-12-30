Here's The Best Cup Of Coffee In All Of Utah

The only thing better than the smell of a fresh cup of coffee in the morning is smelling the best coffee in the entire state.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cups of coffee in each state. The website states, "In honor of everyone's favorite bean juice, we've put together a list of the best cup of coffee in every state, from local favorites to hole-in-the-wall cafes. Plus, many of these coffee houses offer to-go options, delivery services, and mailed subscription programs, so you can keep caffeinated while staying safe. It's a win-win!"

According to the website, the best cup of coffee in Utah comes from Sugar House Coffee in Salt Lake City. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"If you want to sip like a local, go to Sugar House Coffee. Serving beans from local roaster Rimini Coffee, they've got everything from hand-crafted coffee drinks to your standard cup of joe. Plus, they've got a drive-up window, so you can get caffeinated safely during the pandemic."

