This Is San Diego's Best New Restaurant In 2021

When it comes to the food scene in San Diego, the competition is hot. Longtime establishments aren't the only ones looking for customers. Every year, the area sees plenty of new restaurants open their doors to local residents and tourists.

To help you figure out which ones to check out, San Diego Magazine published their annual "Best Restaurants" list. The magazine shows both the critics' choice and the readers' choice for each category.

One East Village restaurant got unanimous approval from both critics and customers when it came to the best "New Restaurant" category. That honor goes to...

Callie!

Located at 1195 Island Ave, this sophisticated spot opened its doors on June 4. Native San Diegan Travis Swikard brings high-quality dishes to the table with an emphasis on the city's culinary flavors and local ingredients. Dishes include raw and cured meats, charred octopus, squid ink bucatini, Aleppo chicken, babaghanoush, and much more.