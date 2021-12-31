Barber Surprised With $30K Haircut To Help Rebuild After Kentucky Tornado

Would you pay $30,000 for a haircut?

Charlie Jabaley aka Charlie Rocket, the 2 Chainz manager turned Ironman athlete and entrepreneur, is in the business of making dreams come true. And that's exactly what he did when he surprised a Kentucky barber who lost her shop when a string of tornadoes devastated parts of the state.

In a viral social media video that was reshared by Family Feud host Steve Harvey, Jabaley visits what used to be the Fresh Cuttz barber shop that was totally destroyed in the tornadoes. He then asked for a haircut — since she always has her clippers on hand — and asked how much she usually charges for the service. She responded with "$25 or $30."

"Since you charged $30, could I give you $30,000 to help you rebuild?" Jabaley told the barber. She started to cry as she went in for a hug.

When asked what she would say to all those who were affected by the Kentucky tornadoes, the barber said, "Keep your faith. Don't stop believing that things will get better. A disaster is bad but you get through it and it makes you stronger and it makes you appreciate what you had. And know that everything is gonna be OK because we have to be."