Veteran Gifted New Car After He 'Lost A Lot' In Kentucky Tornado

When a string of tornadoes devastated parts of Kentucky earlier this month, a veteran "lost a lot." This week, Billy Burgett's luck changed when he was gifted a new car.

Burgett is a warrant officer for the Kentucky National Guard. The car, a gift from the Veterans of Foreign Wars, was donated by another VFW post in the community, according to WLWT. Veterans of Foreign Wars is a "nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces," according to its website.

Burgett received the car on Tuesday in Bowling Green.

"Waking up the morning after the tornado and seeing everything destroyed, kind of, you know, made a hole in my heart and sunk down real deep. And getting a call that someone's out there willing to give me a car to help me out and get me back on my feet, it was just overwhelming," Burgett told WLWT.

On Tuesday, Burgett said in a Facebook post he feels so blessed.

"We didn’t lose everything but we did lose a lot. I feel so blessed to of only lost material items when so many others lost much more. I feel grateful to have so many who have reached out to help us since this all happen. Thank you all one day if I can I will repay each of you all," Burgett said on Facebook.