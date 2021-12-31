Hallelujah It's Raining... Fish? One Texas Town Recently Had Weird Downpour

By Ginny Reese

December 31, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

One town in Texas recently experienced a fishy phenomenon, reported Chron. On Wednesday, Texarkana had strong thunderstorms move through the area, but there wasn't only rain falling from the sky.

James Audirsch, who works at a local car dealership called KXAN News and said that after hearing a loud noise, he looked outside and saw fish slapping onto the sidewalk. Audirsch explained:

"There was a loud crack of thunder and when we opened up the bay door, I looked outside and it was raining real hard and a fish hit the ground, and then I said, ‘It’s raining fish!’ Brad was like, ‘No it’s not,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it really is!’ and fish were droppin’ here and everywhere."

The small fish were sprinkled all over the parking lot of the dealership and across the street. Some of he fish were up to four or five inches long and seemed to be young white bass.

So how did it rain fish?

The phenomenon of "raining fish" is rare. According to meteorologists, when a water spout moves over water, it sucks up small creatures, like fish and frogs, and carries them until the wind speeds slow down. This causes the fish to fall to the ground.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices