Hallelujah It's Raining... Fish? One Texas Town Recently Had Weird Downpour

One town in Texas recently experienced a fishy phenomenon, reported Chron. On Wednesday, Texarkana had strong thunderstorms move through the area, but there wasn't only rain falling from the sky.

James Audirsch, who works at a local car dealership called KXAN News and said that after hearing a loud noise, he looked outside and saw fish slapping onto the sidewalk. Audirsch explained:

"There was a loud crack of thunder and when we opened up the bay door, I looked outside and it was raining real hard and a fish hit the ground, and then I said, ‘It’s raining fish!’ Brad was like, ‘No it’s not,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it really is!’ and fish were droppin’ here and everywhere."

The small fish were sprinkled all over the parking lot of the dealership and across the street. Some of he fish were up to four or five inches long and seemed to be young white bass.

So how did it rain fish?

The phenomenon of "raining fish" is rare. According to meteorologists, when a water spout moves over water, it sucks up small creatures, like fish and frogs, and carries them until the wind speeds slow down. This causes the fish to fall to the ground.