Kelsea Ballerini Invites Fans To 'Get Ready With Me' In New NYE TikTok

If you’re looking for a glamorous New Year’s Eve look, Kelsea Ballerini has your back. The “hole in the bottle” singer took to TikTok on Friday (December 31), sharing a “get ready with me” video as she prepares to ring in 2022.

“It is New Year’s Eve in Australia…I wanted to do something really fun and glittery,” Ballerini said as she started applying her makeup, walking fans through each step. Starting with a fresh face, Ballerini walked through her process to achieve her “fun and glittery” look with “dramatic” winged eyeliner. She paired the look with a “blue glittery dress” to head to the hotel restaurant for dinner “because covid’s crazy,” she said. Watch how Ballerini scored her perfect New Year’s Eve look here: