Study: Indiana Is The Least Safe State During The COVID-19 Pandemic

By Dani Medina

December 31, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Indiana was ranked as the least safe state during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study by WalletHub.

The study takes into consideration how well the state has kept the pandemic under control and how many people are vaccinated. The data is based on COVID-19 transmission rates, positive testing, hospitalizations and death and vaccination rates.

Washington, D.C. is ranked No. 1 for being the safest state during the pandemic with a total score of 85.52. Scores are based on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the safest conditions. Indiana is ranked No. 51 with a score of 17.67, followed by Kentucky, Wyoming, Arizona and Ohio.

In Indiana, there are 1.25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 19,000 deaths, according to the latest data from The New York Times and Our World In Data. Over 8.5 million vaccine doses have been administered and 52% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Here are the top 10 safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic:

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. California
  3. Hawaii
  4. Maryland
  5. Florida
  6. Connecticut
  7. Vermont
  8. Massachusetts
  9. Rhode Island
  10. New Jersey

Here are the top 10 least safe states during the COVID-19 pandemic:

  1. Indiana
  2. Kentucky
  3. Wyoming
  4. Arizona
  5. Ohio
  6. Michigan
  7. Montana
  8. North Dakota
  9. Kansas
  10. Tennessee
