Joe Gatto Announces Exit From 'Impractical Jokers,' Cites Split With Wife

And then there were three.

Joe Gatto announced his exit Friday night from the truTV hidden camera reality and comedy show Impractical Jokers "due to some issues in my personal life."

In an Instagram post Friday that received over 1 million likes, Gatto said, "I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers.

"Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids."

Gatto and his wife, Bessy Gatto, got married in 2013. They have two children, Milana and Remington.