Joe Gatto Announces Exit From 'Impractical Jokers,' Cites Split With Wife
By Dani Medina
January 2, 2022
And then there were three.
Joe Gatto announced his exit Friday night from the truTV hidden camera reality and comedy show Impractical Jokers "due to some issues in my personal life."
In an Instagram post Friday that received over 1 million likes, Gatto said, "I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers.
"Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids."
Gatto and his wife, Bessy Gatto, got married in 2013. They have two children, Milana and Remington.
Gatto went on to say his relationships with the other Jokers — Sal Vulcano, James "Murr" Murray and Brian "Q" Quinn, who will continue hosting the show — have been the most important in his life. He then thanked the crew members and fans and said he hopes to find new ways to entertain his fans.
His former cast mates posted a statement on social media following Gatto's departure.
In a joint statement, Vulcano, Murray and Quinn said, "Hi everyone, so here we are... After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe. While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relation with the Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we'll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January."