President Of Top High School Steps Down Amid Football Hazing Scandal

By Jason Hall

January 2, 2022

Mater Dei-San Mateo Serra football game
Photo: Getty Images

The president of a top Catholic prep academy whose football program faced accusations of hazing in a 2020 lawsuit has resigned.

NBC News reports Rev.. Walter E. Jenkins stepped down from his position at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, but a spokesperson from the school claims his resignation has nothing to do with allegations made against the school's top-ranked football team and making a connection would be "unfair."

"There is no connection between the litigation and his departure from the school and to make such a connection is deeply unfair to Father Jenkins who served Mater Dei well during his tenure," communications director Allison Bergeron said in the email sent to NBC News on Saturday (January 1).

Erin Barisano, the superintendent for Orange County diocese schools, said Jenkins is returning to his religious order in South Bend, Indiana as part of a new assignment and will leave Mater Dei next week in a letter to parents, students and supporters.

The Orange County Register reported on Saturday that Jenkins' resignation also comes amid tension with longtime football coach Bruce Rollinson, who has turned Mater Dei Football into a championship powerhouse since joining the program in 1989.

Jenkins was named president in February 2021 and vowed to hire a Sacramento law firm to investigate allegations of hazing agains the football team as one of his last acts in the position.

"Father's departure will not affect the progress of the independent investigation which will commence when school resumes next week," Bergeron said via NBC News. "The Diocese of Orange and Mater Dei remain committed to student safety and academic excellence."

Barisano confirmed a new Mater Dei president was set to be named "very shortly."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices