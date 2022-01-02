'The Umbrella Academy' Shares First Look At New Characters: See The Pics

The Umbrella Academy is getting fans even more excited about its upcoming third season with posters revealing seven new characters, known as the Sparrow Academy, who were introduced after the Umbrella Academy interfered with the past at the end of Season 2.

Each poster shows the top of a new character's head along with a number. The Umbrella Academy retweeted each image with their own snide remarks.

"marcus thinks he's soooooo tough," they remarked about No. 1.

"ben has a real attitude problem but we're working on it (ily ben)," they reassured about No. 2.

"fei literally hangs with birds???" they asked about No. 3.

"alphonso is a bully!!!" they exclaimed about No. 4.

"sloane thinks she's totally above us..." they scoffed about No. 5.

"jayme drives us MAD," they declared about No. 6.

"christopher is a total square," they quipped about No. 7.

After the Netflix series was renewed for Season 3, it was reported that Elliot Page would continue playing the part of Vanya Hargreeves, who is a cisgender female character, despite coming out as transgender.The Umbrella Academy finished filming its third season over the summer. A release date has yet to be revealed; however, it's confirmed that the new episodes will drop sometime this year.

Meet the Sparrow Academy below.