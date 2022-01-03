Maren Morris Is Kicking Off 2022 With New Music

In September, Morris seemingly teased that new music was coming soon, signaling a new “era” of her music and her “happiest work.” She said at the time: “The GIRL chapter (plus a pandemic) have been, quite possibly, the most formative years of my existence thus far. I learned so much about my heart, my marriage, my anxiety, my motherhood [and] my ego. But what I [truly] grew closer to was you [the fans]…I am ready to rest and recalibrate so I can give birth to what I have been toiling away at for the last two years. It is my happiest work.”