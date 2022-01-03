Maren Morris Is Kicking Off 2022 With New Music
By Kelly Fisher
January 3, 2022
Maren Morris is kicking off the new year with new music! The “GIRL” singer took to her social media channels to announce that Circles Around This Town is set to release on Friday (January 7).
Morris captioned her announcement on Monday morning (January 3): “get lost, get found. Circles Around This Town out Friday.” The reveal comes shorty after Morris shared a mysterious message that seemed to hint that something new was on the way, only writing in the caption: “Pedal down, 2022. ⭕️” That cryptic post sparked excitement from fans and fellow country artists, including Mickey Guyton and Charles Kelley of Lady A. Now that it’s official, fans are gushing over the new music coming soon (including Brittney Spencer and John Mayer). See Morris’ announcement here:
In September, Morris seemingly teased that new music was coming soon, signaling a new “era” of her music and her “happiest work.” She said at the time: “The GIRL chapter (plus a pandemic) have been, quite possibly, the most formative years of my existence thus far. I learned so much about my heart, my marriage, my anxiety, my motherhood [and] my ego. But what I [truly] grew closer to was you [the fans]…I am ready to rest and recalibrate so I can give birth to what I have been toiling away at for the last two years. It is my happiest work.”