Maren Morris Seemingly Hints At New Music In 2022
By Kelly Fisher
December 23, 2021
Maren Morris might have delivered a holiday gift to her fans… The “I Could Use A Love Song” artist took to her social media channels with a mysterious message, seemingly hinting at something new from her in the new year. Morris captioned the post: “Pedal down, 2022. ⭕️”
So far, her fans and fellow country singers are eager to hear what’s next. Powerhouse “Remember Her Name” artist Mickey Guyton commented "Hallelujah 😍,” and Charles Kelley of Lady A said whatever’s coming “Better be a banger 🙌.” Morris hasn’t given fans much of a hint so far, but here’s why they’re excited for what’s coming up next:
Earlier this year, Morris seemingly teased that new music was coming soon. She took to Twitter with a series of photos from her Pilgrimage Festival performance, signaling the “end of an era.” She added on her Instagram story at the time: “The GIRL chapter (plus a pandemic) have been, quite possibly, the most formative years of my existence thus far. I learned so much about my heart, my marriage, my anxiety, my motherhood [and] my ego. But what I [truly] grew closer to was you [the fans]…I am ready to rest and recalibrate so I can give birth to what I have been toiling away at for the last two years. It is my happiest work.”
Morris marked another major success this year with “Chasing After You,” the heartfelt duet with her husband, Ryan Hurd. The track was included on Hurd’s debut album, Pelago, which released in October. Hurd said the duet “really set up this entire album,” and when his album released, Morris gushed that she “cannot keep the tears in my eyes today…I am the proudest wife and co-writer that exists on this planet today, so, PASS IT ON.”