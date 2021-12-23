Maren Morris Seemingly Hints At New Music In 2022

Earlier this year, Morris seemingly teased that new music was coming soon. She took to Twitter with a series of photos from her Pilgrimage Festival performance, signaling the “end of an era.” She added on her Instagram story at the time: “The GIRL chapter (plus a pandemic) have been, quite possibly, the most formative years of my existence thus far. I learned so much about my heart, my marriage, my anxiety, my motherhood [and] my ego. But what I [truly] grew closer to was you [the fans]…I am ready to rest and recalibrate so I can give birth to what I have been toiling away at for the last two years. It is my happiest work.”

Morris marked another major success this year with “Chasing After You,” the heartfelt duet with her husband, Ryan Hurd. The track was included on Hurd’s debut album, Pelago, which released in October. Hurd said the duet “really set up this entire album,” and when his album released, Morris gushed that she “cannot keep the tears in my eyes today…I am the proudest wife and co-writer that exists on this planet today, so, PASS IT ON.”