CT Woman Who Sells Farts Retires Amid Hospitalization For Farting Too Much
By Jason Hall
January 4, 2022
A reality star from Connecticut is retiring from a strange, but profitable business after a recent health scare.
Stephanie Matto, 31, who appeared on the television series 90 Day Fiance and has a popular social media presence, including her 'STEPANKA' YouTube channel, recently announced that she'd made $200,000 selling jars of her farts.
However, Matto told Jam Press that she's now retiring from the venture after she was hospitalized for chest pains and feared she was having a heart attack and stroke.
Doctors performed blood tests and an EKG on the social media star and found she was actually experiencing symptoms caused by excess gas from frequently consuming beans, eggs and banana protein shakes as part of her diet during the farting venture.
"I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments," Matto told Jam Press. "I was overdoing it."
Matto initially began selling her farts after receiving requests on her adult content app Unfiltrd, and charged fans $1,000 per jar, while selling up to 50 jars weekly.
But the self-proclaimed "fartrepreneur" began to notice alarming reactions from her body to her new diet.
"I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward," Matto told Jam Press. "It was quite hard to breathe and every time I tried to breathe in I'd feel a pinching sensation around my heart. And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate. I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack.
"I ended up going to the hospital that evening. I didn't tell my doctors about the farting in the jar but I did tell them about my diet. It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn't a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains. "I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business."
Amid her decision to stop selling the jars, Matto announced she's launched Fart Jar NFTs in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (January 4).