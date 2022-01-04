CT Woman Who Sells Farts Retires Amid Hospitalization For Farting Too Much

A reality star from Connecticut is retiring from a strange, but profitable business after a recent health scare.

Stephanie Matto, 31, who appeared on the television series 90 Day Fiance and has a popular social media presence, including her 'STEPANKA' YouTube channel, recently announced that she'd made $200,000 selling jars of her farts.

However, Matto told Jam Press that she's now retiring from the venture after she was hospitalized for chest pains and feared she was having a heart attack and stroke.

Doctors performed blood tests and an EKG on the social media star and found she was actually experiencing symptoms caused by excess gas from frequently consuming beans, eggs and banana protein shakes as part of her diet during the farting venture.

"I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments," Matto told Jam Press. "I was overdoing it."

Matto initially began selling her farts after receiving requests on her adult content app Unfiltrd, and charged fans $1,000 per jar, while selling up to 50 jars weekly.

But the self-proclaimed "fartrepreneur" began to notice alarming reactions from her body to her new diet.