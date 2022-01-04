WATCH: Alleged Drunk Driver Slams Into Michigan Restaurant On New Year's

A vehicle crashed through the front of a restaurant in Detroit while customers and staff were inside.

According to WDIV, around 1 a.m. on Saturday (January 1), an alleged drunk driver slammed into Zobra's Coney Island, where people were waiting for their food.

Surveillance video caught video of the car slamming into the front of the restaurant, hitting a few customers.

Luckily, Detroit Police said no one was seriously hurt in the accident.

The video continues on to show that the driver and passenger of the vehicle immediately back out of the restaurant and flee the scene. Authorities say both suspects have been identified, but it is unknown if they have been taken into custody.

WARNING: This video may be graphic for some.