2 Steelers Defensive Unit Members In COVID Protocols For Final Game

Two key members of the Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive unit have been placed in the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 protocols ahead of the team's crucial final regular season game.

The Steelers announced cornerback Joe Haden was placed on the reserve list in a news release shared on their official website Wednesday (January 5).

Minutes later, Burt Lauten, the team's director of communications, announced defensive coordinator Keith Butler was also placed in the NFL's COVID protocols and "will not be available to the media during his normal Thursday time slot," in a post shared on his verified Twitter account.

Lauten confirmed head coach Mike Tomlin would be available to field defensive questions in Butler's absence on Thursday (January 6).