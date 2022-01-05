2 Steelers Defensive Unit Members In COVID Protocols For Final Game

By Jason Hall

January 5, 2022

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo: Getty Images

Two key members of the Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive unit have been placed in the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 protocols ahead of the team's crucial final regular season game.

The Steelers announced cornerback Joe Haden was placed on the reserve list in a news release shared on their official website Wednesday (January 5).

Minutes later, Burt Lauten, the team's director of communications, announced defensive coordinator Keith Butler was also placed in the NFL's COVID protocols and "will not be available to the media during his normal Thursday time slot," in a post shared on his verified Twitter account.

Lauten confirmed head coach Mike Tomlin would be available to field defensive questions in Butler's absence on Thursday (January 6).

Haden, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has started all 11 games he's appeared in during the 2021 season, having missed Week 2 due to a groin injury and Weeks 11-14 for a foot injury.

The former University of Florida standout has 34 tackles, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season.

The Steelers did, however, get some positive news in relation to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, with several keep players being activated.

Offensive tackle Zach Banner, linebacker Devin Bush, defensive back Arthur Maulet, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive end Chris Wormley were all taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list just days before the team's crucial final regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 9).

The Steelers (8-7-1) must defeat the rival Ravens (8-8) on Sunday and need the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14), as well as the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) and Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) matchup to not end in a tie in order to clinch a postseason berth.

