Billie Eilish is reportedly headlining Coachella 2022, according to TMZ. If the rumor is true, then she's the second big name to be announced, following the news that Swedish House Mafia is set to reunite at the festival. Travis Scott was also supposed to play in Indio next year, but it's all but been announced that he's out following the Astroworld tragedy. Frank Ocean and Rage Against The Machine were the other two headliners set for 2020, but after that edition was canceled Ocean committed to 2023 and RATM reportedly won't be headlining in 2022, which leaves one more space left at the top of the bill.

The timing also makes sense for Eilish, who wraps up the North American leg of her Happier Than Ever tour in Los Angeles at the beginning of April. Coachella is set to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24. See her full list of tour dates below.

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever North American Tour Dates

02/03 - Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

02/05 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

02/06 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

02/08 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

02/09 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

02/10 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA

02/12 – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

02/13 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

02/15 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC

02/16 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

02/18 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/19 - Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

02/20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

02/22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/08 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, AL

03/09 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

03/12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/14 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

03/16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE

03/19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver, CO

03/21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

03/24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

03/25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

03/29 – Chase Center – San Francisco – CA

03/30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

04/01 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

04/02 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/06 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/08 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/09 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA